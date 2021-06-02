Venus Williams had the best response when asked about Naomi Osaka and dealing with the media
Venus Williams went wildly viral with this epic response to a journalist who asked her how she managed dealing with the media during her career.
Williams was asked about the media after her fellow multiple Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka told how stressful she found press conferences which she said could be harmful to her mental health.
And this is what she had to say.
Venus dropped the mic 👑
(via @Tennis) pic.twitter.com/Krm1JitnM3
— espnW (@espnW) June 1, 2021
Here’s the exchange in full.
And just a few of the many, many things people said about it.
Venus Williams talking about media scrutiny is the energy I need to start bringing into every facet of my life
pic.twitter.com/iqGNHuAzMi
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 1, 2021
Venus Williams said your insults can’t reach me because you’re not at my level😂🔥pic.twitter.com/z6vGdIAJB5
— TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) June 1, 2021
Whew, the sheer heat coming from my screen. Love this energy. https://t.co/epb2B9luLA
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) June 1, 2021
Venus Williams with the “get on my level hoe” energy 😂😂pic.twitter.com/QXd23JzNiy
— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) June 1, 2021
Venus Williams. The Queen has spoken 👏🏾🎾👑 pic.twitter.com/K92JG70MMZ
— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 1, 2021
