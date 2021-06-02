Science

The brutal takedown of this singing anti-vaxxer just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated June 2nd, 2021

We’ve featured no end of supremely satisfying takedowns of anti-vaxxers on these pages, and this one is up there with the very best.

It’s a beautifully done response by @soogia1 over on TikTok to this person who decided to put their vaccine ‘thoughts’ to music and, well, best watch it for yourself.

@soogia1You can add lyrically inept to to your long list of off putting personality traits. ##getvaccinated ##endthepandemic ##Im_a_vaccine_hoochie♬ original sound – Soogia

Hit all the right notes.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Source TikTok @soogia1

