The brutal takedown of this singing anti-vaxxer just gets better and better
We’ve featured no end of supremely satisfying takedowns of anti-vaxxers on these pages, and this one is up there with the very best.
It’s a beautifully done response by @soogia1 over on TikTok to this person who decided to put their vaccine ‘thoughts’ to music and, well, best watch it for yourself.
@soogia1You can add lyrically inept to to your long list of off putting personality traits. ##getvaccinated ##endthepandemic ##Im_a_vaccine_hoochie♬ original sound – Soogia
Hit all the right notes.
And just a few of the many comments it prompted.
