A teenager rescuing her dogs from a bear is the wildest viral video you’ll see today
A 17-year-old Californian named Hailey went above and beyond to protect her dogs – and one in particular – from *checks notes* a bear.
@bakedlikepie
My cousin Hailey yeeted a bear off her fence today and saved her dogs. How was your Memorial Day?! (WTF?!) ##ohno ##badass ##brave ##fight ##bear
There’s a link to the footage without the song here, but be warned that the sound may be quite disturbing for some people.
TikTok users were stunned at Hailey’s brave – if reckless – action.
While Hailey’s ‘mom instinct’ was what gave her the courage to protect her pets, many people pointed out that the bear was simply protecting her own babies.
They were both doing what they had to do.
The clip made it onto Twitter, where people were equally stunned.
This is crazy af omg pic.twitter.com/Sh14yVD9Eu
— Bria Celest (@55mmbae) June 1, 2021
If you’ve already seen a lady fighting a bear in the backyard today just keep on scrolling… https://t.co/Wz9w72QVGT
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 1, 2021
This is insane. Zero hesitation. https://t.co/3HTFuVjAbj
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 1, 2021
After the hair-raising scenes, someone asked for an update.
Hailey told her story.
@tempurashrimp
Reply to @cynthiaromeroo ##greenscreen STORY TIME ABOUT THE BEAR if u have questions I’ll answer in the comments 🙂
That could have had a much grizzlier ending.
