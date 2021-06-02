A teenager rescuing her dogs from a bear is the wildest viral video you’ll see today

Videos

A 17-year-old Californian named Hailey went above and beyond to protect her dogs – and one in particular – from *checks notes* a bear.

TikTok users were stunned at Hailey’s brave – if reckless – action.

While Hailey’s ‘mom instinct’ was what gave her the courage to protect her pets, many people pointed out that the bear was simply protecting her own babies.

They were both doing what they had to do.

The clip made it onto Twitter, where people were equally stunned.

After the hair-raising scenes, someone asked for an update.

Hailey told her story.

That could have had a much grizzlier ending.

