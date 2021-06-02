Hilarious photoshop troll James Fridman just took things to the next level and it’s brilliant

Twitter

You might already be aware of the work of the fabulous James Fridman, the Photoshop troll who takes people’s requests very literally indeed with always hilarious results.

Doing stuff like this.

(via)

And this.

(via)

But his latest work is proper next level stuff, even for him because, well, watch.

It also went viral on Reddit after it was shared by nixon0770 and prompted no end of praise (and questions). Here are our favourites.

‘I am completely satisfied. I can die peacefully now.’

ManielDeaney ‘His editing ability is breaching into real life.’

Yosho2k ‘This guy has always been hilarious with his photoshops but this tops what i thought couldn’t be topped.’

frog_boyyy ‘SO MUCH EFFORT FOR A JOKE VIDEO OMG I LOVE THIS.’

FBI_03 ‘Idk, this has gone beyond a joke. When he got on the plane and all that I was laughing, but when he walked up and put the hat on her, I was … it’s straight up impressive.’

DirtMcGirtJr ‘I’m honestly curious if he went on this trip with her. It really is next fucking level if these two have never met and he did figure out camera size and angle and all that.’

ghyti_is_fish ‘I’m guessing he was already planning on going to Mexico and found this request to make it seem like he went just for a joke. When he put the hat on the girl though that part got me.’

Illuminatihaters

Some mysteries are best left unsolved.

You can follow James on Twitter here and on YouTube over here (he’s also got a website here).

