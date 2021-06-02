A Republican’s childhood was ruined by a gay character in Cruella – 9 favourite takedowns

Twitter

Spare a thought – only kidding – for perennial Republican congressional hopeful Omar Navarro who’s not happy that new Disney movie Cruella – the live action prequel to 101 Dalmations – features a gay character.

Not only is he not happy, it turns out it’s ruined his entire childhood.

The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie. Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat. — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) May 31, 2021

And we only mention it because the takedowns make for a very satisfying read. Here are our favourites.

1.

I, too, had a very very normal and extremely heterosexual childhood that was entirely constructed around Cruella DeVil. https://t.co/9jq4l39ULE — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 31, 2021

2.

your childhood was this dependent on a character that skinned puppies? — Meghan Tonjes (@meghantonjes) May 31, 2021

3.

If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn’t watch Full House. Three single men, living under one roof raising kids in San Francisco…. https://t.co/oCadf3xnIK — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 1, 2021

4.

this is straight culture? lol ok pic.twitter.com/n1LVHmxLlU — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 31, 2021

5.

Sir… it’s a movie about a fashion designer in the 70s… what did you expect? https://t.co/GXHWDeU8Si — mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) May 31, 2021

6.

imagine booting up Cruella like hell yeah this one is for the straights https://t.co/GdvqZrc0OS — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) May 31, 2021

7.

Not a professional psychologist, but if one movie you watched as an adult ruined your childhood, your childhood was already hanging by a thread. https://t.co/puTkwPmD5q — David A. Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) May 31, 2021

8.

I cannot believe that I’m meant to be the snowflake — Angel (@angelikaambas) May 31, 2021

9.

Let’s keep teaching kids that it’s ok to fall in love with a giant beast who has imprisoned you in his house and who needs you to love him back or he will remain a monster forever https://t.co/urYReRYszO — Jess Brammar (@jessbrammar) June 1, 2021

