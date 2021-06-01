This transparent ‘Sky Pool’ built between two skyscrapers just went viral – 17 favourite deep dives

Videos

Now that the sun’s finally come out and the coronavirus restrictions have begun to ease, we’re looking forward to going in an outdoor swimming pool again.

Just not this outdoor swimming pool, a transparent ‘sky pool’ built between the top of two skyscrapers in south London which just went viral on Twitter because, well, watch.

Swimmers enjoy warm weather in London at the Sky Pool which is believed to be the world’s first transparent pool built between two skyscrapers

https://t.co/mtRX8qvt0a pic.twitter.com/2skTGK9Jp7 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 1, 2021

And while we mop up our sweaty palms, here are our favourite 17 things people said about it.

Pool built inbetween skyscrapers? How about absolutely not. pic.twitter.com/TDTdtWIP5j — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 1, 2021

good opportunity for someone to create the world's most famous poop https://t.co/l6aR37yOGl — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) June 1, 2021

That's placing a lot of trust in the engineers, too much trust for my taste. https://t.co/fS2WKSWjVi — 💀 L̷̠̑̽il̷i̸t̷͠h̷ L̴͂̂o̷v̶̑e̵t̷͐t̷͌ 💀 (@LilithLovett) June 1, 2021

mom, can you come and pick me up, they're swimming in the jg ballard pool again https://t.co/pFvpSLYBm2 — michael wave (@SzMarsupial) June 1, 2021

Thank you, London, for combining my fears of heights, drowning, and being seen in public a bathing suit all in one terrifying place. https://t.co/0iXSZLvnWB — Steve Kenson (@SKenson) June 1, 2021

Surely I know SOMEONE in the area with a good enough tannoy system to play the sounds of cracking glass https://t.co/AtzHtC6QxH — Captain Bison Sexhorn, MD: twitch.tv/brainmage (@Brainmage) June 1, 2021

wave machine just sloshing you over the side https://t.co/bWSAO5Wggs — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) June 1, 2021

There’s no question, everyone that stepped foot in this sky pool absolutely pee’d in it. 😳 https://t.co/8EY2pLPUVA — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) June 1, 2021

