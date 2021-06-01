These two tales of going back to the cinema hilariously nail the UK/US divide

Life

With the Covid restrictions being relaxed people are going back to the cinema on both sides of the Atlantic.

And rarely has the difference between the UK and the US been nailed so perfectly as this, two brief but telling tales of returning to the movies spotted by @ramy81 over on Twitter.

The tweet went viral on Reddit and prompted lots of funny comments. Here are our favourites.

‘Good to see the British no nonsense attitude.’

Dusty4life ‘Many years ago I saw Independence Day in the cinema in the USA. When the aliens died everyone whooped, cheered and clapped. One man yelled “god bless America”. I didn’t like to tell them we weren’t watching a documentary.’

mrsilver76 ‘My proudest brit moment at the cinema was when I was a kid and a trailer came on for Free Willy. One woman found the title so amusing she couldn’t stop laughing till a few minutes into the actual film we were there to watch.’

gilestowler ‘Its like plane clappers, what the fuck are you clapping for?! Do you whoop when you get out of a car on your weekly Tesco trip? Shut the fuck up. ‘The only time I reluctantly joined in was once many years ago, a landing in Oporto when there was freak weather that had blanketed the entire area in ground level fog, as in you couldn’t see shit as far as the eye could see, pilot made a perfect landing; you couldn’t see the runway until we had actually landed. Now that was some impressive shit, even with guidance systems.I gave him four or 5 claps.’

Cheesyframe ‘Over the last 40 years I’ve only been in a cinema once where there was a (small) cheer in the auditorium. That was when Indiana Jones jumped that chasm in the minecart.’

HeartyBeast ‘(Wipes tear from eye) Makes me proud to be British.’

malccy72 ‘F-ck off.’

