The one where Matt LeBlanc looks like your Irish uncle – 27 favourites

Twitter

The Friends reunion – which saw the six main actors enjoying a look back at their years working together – was a huge hit, not least because it saw Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe duet with Lady Gaga on Smelly Cat.

Viewers felt that of the six, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribiani, had spent the intervening years enioying life and not getting too stressed by the need to have rock-hard abs.

His relaxed, slightly amused look put Irish Twitter, in particular, in mind of their older male relatives, and a meme was born.

Like this.

Matt LeBlanc sits like my da whenever he's forced to go to my auntie's gaff pic.twitter.com/rm4aXlUYPt — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) May 28, 2021

These 27 were also unmissable.

1.

‘the one where Chandler pretends he knows how to cut turf because he saw a video about it on feckin tictok’ pic.twitter.com/5Jecdl34z4 — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) May 29, 2021

2.

“Two snack boxes, a dinner box, garlic chip and cheese, three salad burgers, one spice burger and a can of lilt please” pic.twitter.com/99KsMu0E78 — Mallow News (@MallowNews) May 29, 2021

3.

Matt LeBlanc looking like your dad on holiday putting up with the hotel entertainment in the evening pic.twitter.com/ZEIJz8KRZJ — Purves Grundy (@MeOhMyraBlouse) May 29, 2021

4.

‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM — spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021

5.

Matt LeBlanc looking like he won the raffle at the quiz and he's after sending the grand-niece up with the ticket to collect the prize. pic.twitter.com/66ENcJHySc — Ciarán 🇵🇸 (@Call_Me_Ciaran) May 29, 2021

6.

Old PE teacher supervising your free maths class pic.twitter.com/a2MxCCdIuO — Aodh (@FollowTheLaoide) May 28, 2021

7.

vegetarian are ya? jaysus i couldn't do that to meself i'd bleedin starve without me sunday roast haha. sure i'll pick up a nice bitta fish for you so pic.twitter.com/Sp0E4afwdW — marysia // ***** *** (@stairgay2heaven) May 29, 2021

8.

Now would you ever see anyone famous in the canteen? pic.twitter.com/wYWXOC0R4a — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) May 29, 2021

9.

Ah Mindfulness me Bollix pic.twitter.com/lbkSDSU5Uy — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) May 29, 2021

10.

Waiting on the carvery dinner having sunk three pints after Mass on a Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/9vTgXPSX7v — Colm Tobin (@colmtobin) May 28, 2021

11.

Matt LeBlanc always gits in there before the American tourists do. pic.twitter.com/f3KN4Hc6eN — Kevin O'Dowd (@Kevinodubhda) May 29, 2021

12.

"Give me wan of them oul' Nokias any day" pic.twitter.com/6Sw7HChpz6 — TharBarrSuperstar (@WildState) May 29, 2021

13.

Matt Leblanc sits like a bloke that is at his nieces birthday while the cup final is on pic.twitter.com/gOORGkzpkh — Jake 🌞 (@Jakep010923) May 29, 2021

14.