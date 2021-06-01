Twitter

The one where Matt LeBlanc looks like your Irish uncle – 27 favourites

Poke Staff. Updated June 1st, 2021

The Friends reunion – which saw the six main actors enjoying a look back at their years working together – was a huge hit, not least because it saw Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe duet with Lady Gaga on Smelly Cat.

Viewers felt that of the six, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribiani, had spent the intervening years enioying life and not getting too stressed by the need to have rock-hard abs.

His relaxed, slightly amused look put Irish Twitter, in particular, in mind of their older male relatives, and a meme was born.

Like this.

These 27 were also unmissable.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke