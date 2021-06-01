This Guardian letter wins our ‘Subtle Burn of the Week’ award

Popular

The Guardian’s Marina Hyde has a talent for summing up a situation beautifully, while peppering her pieces with savagely humorous brickbats, and her recent article on the attitude of Boris Johnson and his supporters is a perfect example.

https://t.co/qU3wyVAgtR — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) May 29, 2021

You should read the whole thing, if you haven’t already, but here are a couple of quotes that illustrate the point.

‘The great puzzle is that so many of the people who talked about “the Corbyn cult” are so reluctant to face up to the fact of the Johnson cult. In many ways, Johnson is the much more classic cult leader. His decisions have led to the deaths of large numbers of people, and he’s got a lot of women pregnant.’

‘Just as Corbyn was an #absoluteboy to some, so Johnson is a #massivelegend to rather more. Men want to be him; women want to be left to bring up a kid by him on their own.’

Searingly, seamlessly brilliant — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) May 29, 2021

One response to the column grabbed the attention of former Guardian editor-in-chief, Alan Rusbridger, and we’re not surprised. It’s pretty special.

Sadly, Tony Mabbott appears not to be on Twitter, but tweeters loved his subtle burn.

Tony in Rotherham; a wicked and wonderful sense of humour. https://t.co/SjfmvfoKOM — Graham Simmons (@grahamjsimmons) May 31, 2021

Gotta love those subtle Brits… https://t.co/TzzC69fz9H — Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) May 31, 2021

Thank god for the Grauniad! 😉 https://t.co/aVCsn4lK9X — Glen Matlock (@GlenMatlock) May 31, 2021

My idiot brain took a while to get it but hooooooo boy that was a good punch. https://t.co/YznYqCPOCQ — Anisa Sanusi 🌙 أنيسا سنوسي (@studioanisa) May 31, 2021

To Tony Mabbott, wherever he may be.

Tony Mabbott from Rotherham, South Yorkshire take a bow. — Sally 💙 #GTTO 🌍 EU (@Sally42558191) May 31, 2021

Source Alan Rusbridger Image Screengrab, Alan Rusbridger