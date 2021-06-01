Weird World

The Farage Burger may not be appetising – but you’ll relish the description

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 1st, 2021

We have Tracey Mary Hart to thank for this menu from the Lord Nelson, Southwark – as well as the funny person who named the dishes.

Here’s the menu.

There are several undeniably interesting names on the list, such as –

The Smurf and Turf – Beefburger with blue cheese and scampi

The WAP burger – Wild boar And Pork

The Elvis – Beef or Chicken burger with peanut butter and double bacon

But Tracey Mary Hart spotted an even funnier one.

The Farage – Empty plate with a side of gammon, despicable lies and a face like a slapped arse. £25

Bonus – it seems that they’re no newcomers to the funny menu game.

Bonus number two – This was what greeted visitors to their website last month.

Anybody else wishing they lived near Southwark?

