The Farage Burger may not be appetising – but you’ll relish the description

We have Tracey Mary Hart to thank for this menu from the Lord Nelson, Southwark – as well as the funny person who named the dishes.

Here’s the menu.

There are several undeniably interesting names on the list, such as –

The Smurf and Turf – Beefburger with blue cheese and scampi The WAP burger – Wild boar And Pork The Elvis – Beef or Chicken burger with peanut butter and double bacon

But Tracey Mary Hart spotted an even funnier one.

The Farage – Empty plate with a side of gammon, despicable lies and a face like a slapped arse. £25

Most expensive on the menu.

Leaves bad taste in the mouth. https://t.co/eidqDMaQEM — Matthew Malthouse (@calmeilles) May 31, 2021

Loved it especially tucked away like that. Hope Dolly doesn't mind The Dolly at no 13. She'll probably laugh anyway. — Frances Lyle (@esmelucy23) May 31, 2021

£25! You could get the real Farage for half that!

Bloody €uropeans…

😉 — Jackdaw'sChamber (@JackdawSchamber) May 30, 2021

Bonus – it seems that they’re no newcomers to the funny menu game.

For a while they had a "Tesco" burger that was one beef patty and one horse. https://t.co/7ScawQFg5I — Charlie (@CharlieEdmunds) May 30, 2021

Bonus number two – This was what greeted visitors to their website last month.

Anybody else wishing they lived near Southwark?

