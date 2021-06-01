A woman misunderstood her personal trainer’s instruction and it’s a hilarious facepalm
Spare a thought for Gemma Hill who was naturally keen to impress her new personal trainer by doing everything he asked of her.
Except she didn’t quite get the right end of this particular stick and went on TikTok to share her absolute horror at the misunderstanding.
‘How do I go back?’ asked Gemma, or @radiogemmahill on TikTok.
Ooof.
But there was no end of understanding and sympathy out there to help take the edge off. Well, mostly.
And here’s her video in full.
@radiogemmahillHow do I go back 😫 ##PT ##gymfail ##mumsoktiktok ##gym ##gym ##over30 ##fitlovers ##fitnessfunny♬ Send Me on My Way – Vibe Street
Source TikTok @radiogemmahill H/T Indy100
