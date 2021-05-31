Simply 13 favourite funny pictures from the last week

Pics

13 of our favourite funny pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last week.

1. ‘I cancelled a call mid-presentation bc my 9 y/o told me water was running all over her bathroom floor …’



(via u/Mahhhbster27)

2. ‘If the internet didn’t exist, we still have this’

(via u/H2Joee)

3. ‘A friend of mine is a school bus driver and nearly had a heart attack when a bread truck pulled up behind her’

(via u/fightingdove)

4. ‘My son found a “Buttato”

(via u/troublegiant)

5. ‘The cat burglar has struck again!’

(via u/Brunson21)

6. ‘Random girl at farmer’s market seduces my partner in front of my very eyes’

(via u/thelasttrashbender)

7. ‘My son thought it would be funny to put his toy in front of the baby monitor’



(via u/Iwillpaytheway)

8. ‘n the spirit of the buttato, i present this pearriere’

(via u/andrex092)

9. ‘Dairy Queen near me has this on their sign’

(via u/BONNI_)

10. ‘Got my new license plate in the mail today’

(via u/billybitches)

11. ‘I’ve a feeling Bob has some regrets today’

(via u/WlTCHFINDER-GENERAL)

12. ‘Car owners manual, it’s as relevant today as it was then. 🤣



(via u/Discover-the-Unknown)

13. ‘Yeah I don’t think he likes the haircut’

(via u/Inazumaryoku)

