Simply 13 favourite funny pictures from the last week
13 of our favourite funny pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last week.
1. ‘I cancelled a call mid-presentation bc my 9 y/o told me water was running all over her bathroom floor …’
2. ‘If the internet didn’t exist, we still have this’
3. ‘A friend of mine is a school bus driver and nearly had a heart attack when a bread truck pulled up behind her’
4. ‘My son found a “Buttato”
5. ‘The cat burglar has struck again!’
6. ‘Random girl at farmer’s market seduces my partner in front of my very eyes’
7. ‘My son thought it would be funny to put his toy in front of the baby monitor’
8. ‘n the spirit of the buttato, i present this pearriere’
9. ‘Dairy Queen near me has this on their sign’
10. ‘Got my new license plate in the mail today’
11. ‘I’ve a feeling Bob has some regrets today’
12. ‘Car owners manual, it’s as relevant today as it was then. 🤣
13. ‘Yeah I don’t think he likes the haircut’
Source Reddit r/funny
