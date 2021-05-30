Videos

This answer to a question about health warnings was hilariously unexpected

Poke Staff. Updated May 30th, 2021

We’re not sure whether this guy was trying to be funny or was just funny accdentally. Either way – it’s one hell of an answer to the question of why tobacco packaging contains dramatic health warnings, while alcohol doesn’t.

Here’s how Redditors reacted.

Crass_Conspirator

Smoking vodka? Why who where when how?

EuropaRex

My god does he look at the vodka bottle like he loves it

Eyesyt

Her face! I want to keep that expression on video it’s so good.

NubbyMcNubNub

That’s the “I’m not even mad, that’s amazing!” face

A Reddit user named u/inaloop99 had a suggestion for why the guy was confused.

That’s the vodka talking.

They should write ‘May cause comedy gold.’ on the bottles.

Source r/Unexpected

