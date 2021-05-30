This answer to a question about health warnings was hilariously unexpected
We’re not sure whether this guy was trying to be funny or was just funny accdentally. Either way – it’s one hell of an answer to the question of why tobacco packaging contains dramatic health warnings, while alcohol doesn’t.
Here’s how Redditors reacted.
Crass_Conspirator
Smoking vodka? Why who where when how?
EuropaRex
My god does he look at the vodka bottle like he loves it
Eyesyt
Her face! I want to keep that expression on video it’s so good.
NubbyMcNubNub
That’s the “I’m not even mad, that’s amazing!” face
A Reddit user named u/inaloop99 had a suggestion for why the guy was confused.
That’s the vodka talking.
They should write ‘May cause comedy gold.’ on the bottles.
