This answer to a question about health warnings was hilariously unexpected

We’re not sure whether this guy was trying to be funny or was just funny accdentally. Either way – it’s one hell of an answer to the question of why tobacco packaging contains dramatic health warnings, while alcohol doesn’t.

Here’s how Redditors reacted.

Crass_Conspirator Smoking vodka? Why who where when how?

EuropaRex My god does he look at the vodka bottle like he loves it

Eyesyt Her face! I want to keep that expression on video it’s so good.

NubbyMcNubNub That’s the “I’m not even mad, that’s amazing!” face

A Reddit user named u/inaloop99 had a suggestion for why the guy was confused.

That’s the vodka talking.

They should write ‘May cause comedy gold.’ on the bottles.

Source r/Unexpected Image Screengrab