You surely won’t see a better anti-masker takedown than this
Throughout the whole pandemic a small but very vocal minority of covidiots have continued to rant and rave about having to wear a mask.
We’ve featured quite a few signs from shops, pubs, restaurants and elsewhere that had a message for these anti-maskers, and this one might be our favourite yet.
‘Massive “f*ck you” to all the anti maskers!’ said cheeseandhambagel who shared it on Reddit.
“To accommodate ANTI-MASKERS we have provided this space away from everyone else where you can stare at your reflection since you’re the only person you care about.”
Boom.
‘If those anti-vaxers could read, they’d be very upset.’
Porn_Couch
And in the league table of all-time favourite anti-masker signs, this is probably runner-up.
Ouch.
Source Reddit u/cheeseandhambagel
