This zany Treasure Island-themed house has got people hooked

Best-selling author Nick Pettigrew directed Twitter towards the ultimate ‘open for a surprise’ with this link to an estate agency listing.

Today in “There is zero chance you will be able to predict the interior decoration of this house” Rightmove news:https://t.co/PanLVBQcTT — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) May 27, 2021

There’s no arguing with his assessment, and if you did predict the interior, we’d like to have a chat about next week’s lottery numbers.

For the bargain price of £4,000,000, you could enjoy the unique experience of living in this *coughs* interesting property in Dorsington in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Here’s how it looks from the outside.

And these are a few of the wonders waiting beyond those walls.

The elaborate pool room – as in swimming, not balls, baize and cues.

The private cinema.

The ship’s wheel in the gallery overlooking the pool.

The four-poster ship-themed bed.

The *checks notes* pirate. Wait, what?

Not forgetting the cannon in the garden.

Here’s how the website describes the property.

‘Built as a modern twenty-first century folly, Highfield was commissioned by the late Felix Dennis who combined his passion for “Treasure Island” and his love of tithe barns to create a truly remarkable aisle barn.’

Felix Dennis was a publisher, poet and spoken-word performer, with a passion for tree planting and homes in the Caribbean – in case you were wondering what kind of person would be behind the Treasure Island-themed house.

And this is what tweeters had to say about it.

DOES ANYONE HAVE £4m SPARE LOOK AT THE PHOTOS 😭https://t.co/6yXq039U3x — Holly Brockwell (@holly) May 27, 2021

*immediately goes on eBay to find a used galleon's wheel…* — I'm A Keegan (@andykeegan) May 27, 2021

I WOULD LOVE THIS — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) May 27, 2021

I would spend many a happy hour here, pretending to captain a ship whilst drinking rum from a tankard. pic.twitter.com/NCfkE78clG — Everyone's Favourite Jim (@JimmerUK) May 27, 2021

Surprising/amazing/awful Rightmove listing tweets are the best tweets https://t.co/iypq2zlqqB — Jude of Cambridge (@PeopleOfUK) May 27, 2021

There was also this.

Looking at Felix Dennis' old house on RightMove and this left me thinking even less of the man than I previously did, which is a hell of an achievement. pic.twitter.com/PLmJNvFVEj — Joe McNally (@GaspardWinckler) May 27, 2021

A bit harrrrrsh.

via Gfycat

