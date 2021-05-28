The UK is trialling a self-driving bus – 9 fare assessments

News

A ‘self-driving’ shuttle bus is currently in use in Cambridge, in a trial to gauge whether the high-tech vehicles could become a common sight in the UK.

The Express reported on the development with a quote from a concerned local.

'Accident waiting to happen' – UK's first driverless bus to take to the streets https://t.co/F3eeyCMTlQ pic.twitter.com/z3zozpU7AI — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 27, 2021

Tweeters were less concerned with the prospect of disaster than the appearance of the bus – which looks as though Robert Jenrick made a cable car out of a milk carton.

Here’s what they said.

1.

It looks like it's already had the accident to be honest. 🤨 https://t.co/E6qnOJiVSR — Roadside Mum (@RoadsideMum) May 27, 2021

2.

That's a cut and shut mate https://t.co/pJS5rVMBjC — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 27, 2021

3.

The new series of Coach Trip looks interesting https://t.co/Y5AqKf9mnY — chawner laughs (@appehmichael) May 27, 2021

4.

5.

Don't mind me, just riding along in my Normalmobile down Normal Road in Normalsham, Greater Normalshire https://t.co/A7Xa929WUd — Nikola (@Greasy_boiler) May 27, 2021

6.

The newest signing to GB News. https://t.co/KsOcZT87bt — Lairy Berry 🌸🍰 (@LauraEmilyBored) May 27, 2021

7.

And I thought my wrapping was bad… https://t.co/ihiVtToUyy — Michael Ironysidewinder (@davidnaylor) May 27, 2021

8.

Alexa: Show me a metaphor for Tory UK 2021 https://t.co/38PWUSmG50 — Rachel Sumner 💙 is STILL staying home 🇪🇺 (@Dr_Sumner) May 27, 2021

9.

What if the 2012 Olympic logo could run you over https://t.co/sBLD02vCqD — Will Rayner (@WillRayner__) May 27, 2021

To conclude …

Looks like a gammon Transformer robot annoyed after spotting a non-white passenger approaching. — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) May 27, 2021

