The UK is trialling a self-driving bus – 9 fare assessments
A ‘self-driving’ shuttle bus is currently in use in Cambridge, in a trial to gauge whether the high-tech vehicles could become a common sight in the UK.
The Express reported on the development with a quote from a concerned local.
'Accident waiting to happen' – UK's first driverless bus to take to the streets https://t.co/F3eeyCMTlQ pic.twitter.com/z3zozpU7AI
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 27, 2021
Tweeters were less concerned with the prospect of disaster than the appearance of the bus – which looks as though Robert Jenrick made a cable car out of a milk carton.
Here’s what they said.
1.
It looks like it's already had the accident to be honest. 🤨 https://t.co/E6qnOJiVSR
— Roadside Mum (@RoadsideMum) May 27, 2021
2.
That's a cut and shut mate https://t.co/pJS5rVMBjC
— Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) May 27, 2021
3.
The new series of Coach Trip looks interesting https://t.co/Y5AqKf9mnY
— chawner laughs (@appehmichael) May 27, 2021
4.
Designerless Bus. https://t.co/p8r7gkUflH
— dan le sac 🦄 (@danlesac) May 27, 2021
5.
Don't mind me, just riding along in my Normalmobile down Normal Road in Normalsham, Greater Normalshire https://t.co/A7Xa929WUd
— Nikola (@Greasy_boiler) May 27, 2021
6.
The newest signing to GB News. https://t.co/KsOcZT87bt
— Lairy Berry 🌸🍰 (@LauraEmilyBored) May 27, 2021
7.
And I thought my wrapping was bad… https://t.co/ihiVtToUyy
— Michael Ironysidewinder (@davidnaylor) May 27, 2021
8.
Alexa: Show me a metaphor for Tory UK 2021 https://t.co/38PWUSmG50
— Rachel Sumner 💙 is STILL staying home 🇪🇺 (@Dr_Sumner) May 27, 2021
9.
What if the 2012 Olympic logo could run you over https://t.co/sBLD02vCqD
— Will Rayner (@WillRayner__) May 27, 2021
To conclude …
Looks like a gammon Transformer robot annoyed after spotting a non-white passenger approaching.
— Joe (@MrJoeGooch) May 27, 2021
