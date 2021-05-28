Animals

This cat’s less than enthusiastic response to its new toy is a fabulous watch

Poke Staff. Updated May 28th, 2021

Very funny – and entirely relatable – is this cat’s not entirely overenthusiastic response to its new toy.

It went viral on TikTok because, well, watch.

@caserito

odins not having a good day ##fyp ##good4u ##petsoftiktok ##cat

♬ good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Brilliant. And the losing it bit at the end just made it even better. Should see the state of that toy now.

Source TikTok @caserito

@caserito

odins not having a good day #fyp #good4u #petsoftiktok #cat

♬ good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

More from the Poke