This cat’s less than enthusiastic response to its new toy is a fabulous watch
Very funny – and entirely relatable – is this cat’s not entirely overenthusiastic response to its new toy.
It went viral on TikTok because, well, watch.
@caserito
odins not having a good day ##fyp ##good4u ##petsoftiktok ##cat
Brilliant. And the losing it bit at the end just made it even better. Should see the state of that toy now.
Source TikTok @caserito
