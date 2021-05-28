This Belgian guy’s riposte to French and Dutch trolls is simply perfect

Videos

Over on TikTok @averagebob describes himself as a ‘mediocre dude from Belgium’.

But there’s nothing mediocre about his fabulous riposte to the Dutch and French folk who say all Belgians are dumb.

Still funny three watches in.

Source TikTok @averagebob H/T Twitter @markversteden