This Belgian guy’s riposte to French and Dutch trolls is simply perfect
Over on TikTok @averagebob describes himself as a ‘mediocre dude from Belgium’.
But there’s nothing mediocre about his fabulous riposte to the Dutch and French folk who say all Belgians are dumb.
@averagerob
Dear France and Holland, you are wrong… 🇧🇪♥️ ##LeaveBelgiumAlone ##JeanClaudeVanDammeForPresident ##Belgium ##Holland ##France
Still funny three watches in.
And you can follow @averagebob on TikTok here!
READ MORE
23 cursed designs that will have you shaking your head into next week
Source TikTok @averagebob H/T Twitter @markversteden
More from the Poke
Nadine Dorries deleted her Twitter account but these 9 glorious self-owns will live forever
Catnip? Not even once – 14 addicted kitties