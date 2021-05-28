Videos

This Belgian guy’s riposte to French and Dutch trolls is simply perfect

Poke Staff. Updated May 28th, 2021

Over on TikTok @averagebob describes himself as a ‘mediocre dude from Belgium’.

But there’s nothing mediocre about his fabulous riposte to the Dutch and French folk who say all Belgians are dumb.

@averagerob

Dear France and Holland, you are wrong… 🇧🇪♥️ ##LeaveBelgiumAlone ##JeanClaudeVanDammeForPresident ##Belgium ##Holland ##France

♬ Surrender – Natalie Taylor

Still funny three watches in.

And you can follow @averagebob on TikTok here!

Source TikTok @averagebob H/T Twitter @markversteden

