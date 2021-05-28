People have been sharing the weirdest things they’ve overheard – these 14 really fit the bill
Over on r/AskReddit, someone named u/volvoxsquabble had a question – so they were in the right place.
What is the weirdest thing you have ever heard in a public place?
Just so you can mentally prepare yourself, some responses were a little NSFW.
1. You what?
2. Who doesn’t love Sharknado?
3. Just …who keeps 20 grand in a shoe box?
4. We hope this was cats
5. Gaming is brutal
6. Standard octopus behaviour
7. What’s wrong with salad?
Article Pages: 1 2