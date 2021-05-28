Our 25 favourite tweets from this week

Twitter

It’s time to push aside the chaos for a few minutes and just enjoy the fruits of the labours of some of Twitter’s finest.

If you like them, you know what to do. You do, don’t you? Follow and retweet your favourites.

1.

I wish Google knew that sometimes I click on things because I hate them and I never want to see them again — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 26, 2021

2.

Why do these dogs look like their day in the park has been ruined by some teenagers with cans & a Bluetooth speaker? pic.twitter.com/l2dT6TIx4N — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) May 23, 2021

3.

when my tweet only gets 3 likes pic.twitter.com/Esd5wTmkJX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 26, 2021

4.

Your mother walks dogs in Hell. pic.twitter.com/5OA0zvN1VM — Marshall Julius: Vintage Geek! (@MarshallJulius) May 23, 2021

5.

Statue in honour of subduing your pet while receiving a parcel. pic.twitter.com/SKihmrueaQ — Mattiavelli (@IWearOddSockz) May 20, 2021

6.

boss: lunch is unpaid because that time is totally yours me: in that case, can i take my lunch at the end of the day so i can leave an hour early? boss: absolutely fucking not — Robert Schultz (@_RobertSchultz) May 24, 2021

7.

8.

I’m stuck between a rock and a rock. -me, hiking — Kerry on Wayward Son (@EmissaryKerry) May 26, 2021

9.

Social distancing turned out to be the best thing that had ever happened to Waldo. It seemed that once people stopped looking for him, he finally had a chance to find himself. pic.twitter.com/oqcaOxXK2y — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) May 26, 2021

10.

Either it’s 147 O’Clock or the church clock ringing mechanism is fucked. — Bethany Black 🏳️‍⚧️ twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) May 27, 2021

11.

So much better than the store-bought sexy Kermits https://t.co/YoRgLeX4bB — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 23, 2021

12.