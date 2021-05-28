Michael Spicer’s conversation with his fridge might be the most relatable thing you see today

Videos

Comedian, author and actor, Michael Spicer, is a comedy treasure, and has become very well known for his brilliant takedowns of the idiots of politics with his Room Next Door sketches.

Here’s a reminder – an apt one, under the circumstances.

the room next door – Dominic Cummings SHORT VERSION pic.twitter.com/ngPKHn9equ — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 30, 2020

But he’s more than the guy in the Room Next Door – he’s also a man with a fridge, looking for the butter.

We’ve all been there – metaphorically speaking, rather than in Michael’s fridge.

When he shared it with Twitter, people there found it just as relatable as the TikTok users had.

I had this very conversation at lunch time @MrMichaelSpicer. 😂 I went out of my comfort zone opened the new butter knowing the old one was still lurking. My fridge was probably having a right laugh. https://t.co/OFpUrdPSca — LouLouLounge (@LoungeLou) May 26, 2021

While looking in my fridge I count…. 3 opened butters of various types? https://t.co/pjFhThcB3K — Mike Everest (@MikeEverest7) May 26, 2021

Ha ha. Spot on. Daily occurrence over various items with the fridge, cupboards, my bedroom, my memory and the entire planet. — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) May 26, 2021

I don't think I've ever related to any of your videos quite as much as this one @MrMichaelSpicer.

It's so so true 🤣👏👏👏🤣 https://t.co/gxsRDhdWWk — Just Louise (@Miss_Just_Lou) May 26, 2021

If you want to see Michael perform his Room Next Tour – see what he did there – you can find the dates and venues dates here, and – of course – follow him for Twitter updates and more funny stuff.

