Lady Gaga singing Smelly Cat with ‘Phoebe Buffay’ was the most iconic reunion moment

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 28th, 2021

Unless you’ve been in a cave – and we’ve seen the news so we wouldn’t blame you – you must be aware of the Friends reunion documentary that dropped on Thursday, with the Ronseal-friendly name Friends: The Reunion.

Twitter had mixed feelings.

Apart from when it came to the host.

A lot of people felt it lacked an important element.

No, not that one.

But one absolutely iconic moment, that even the most sceptical must surely have enjoyed, happened when Friends fan Lady Gaga joined Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay to perform Phoebe’s biggest hit. No, not Sticky Shoes – Smelly Cat.

Absolute banger!

You might be aware that Gaga isn’t the first megastar to perform Smelly Cat with ‘Phoebe’, not even counting Chrissie Hynde in the show. There was also this.

Crowdfunder to record an album of Smelly Cat duets? Does anyone have Billie Eilish’s phone number?

