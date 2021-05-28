Lady Gaga singing Smelly Cat with ‘Phoebe Buffay’ was the most iconic reunion moment

Twitter

Unless you’ve been in a cave – and we’ve seen the news so we wouldn’t blame you – you must be aware of the Friends reunion documentary that dropped on Thursday, with the Ronseal-friendly name Friends: The Reunion.

Twitter had mixed feelings.

Me after every 30 seconds while watching the #friendsreunion: pic.twitter.com/ohz1tnT7Ra — (@spcreationsx) May 28, 2021

You’re gonna love the Friends reunion if you enjoy watching people in their 50s struggle to remember stuff that happened in their 20s for 2 hours straight — Muna (@Muna_Mire) May 28, 2021

Apart from when it came to the host.

I wouldn't even invite James Corden to a Gavin and Stacey Reunion. — Tom Little, The "PINGU but it's SOPRANOS" Guy (@ThisIsTomLittle) May 27, 2021

Before tweeting your extremely valid criticism of James Corden, please consider that if the Americans realise what they have they may send him back — Ben Skipper (@bskipper27) May 27, 2021

A lot of people felt it lacked an important element.

I’d like to see Dwight appear on the Friends reunion special & teach Joey how to gut and bleed and skin an Elk. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) May 23, 2021

No, not that one.

Release The Paul Rudd Cut of the Friends Series Finale #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/2oAhJX22Cr — Shahbaz (Shay) (@shayhbaz) May 27, 2021

I'm sorry but I would trade BTS and Justin Bieber to have gotten Paul Rudd, I mean he was technically the 7th friend! #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/mPu2x6Hbnl — RafTDS11 (@RafTds11) May 27, 2021

But one absolutely iconic moment, that even the most sceptical must surely have enjoyed, happened when Friends fan Lady Gaga joined Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay to perform Phoebe’s biggest hit. No, not Sticky Shoes – Smelly Cat.

smelly cat – lisa kudrow ft lady gaga pic.twitter.com/KpGkGaLkNN — qiqi ✦ FRIENDS REUNION (@pizzasexntrolls) May 27, 2021

Absolute banger!

I’m sorry but Lady Gaga can make Smelly Cat absolutely slap pic.twitter.com/V9DgdcJbso — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 27, 2021

THE MOST REQUESTED "SMELLY CAT " IS HERE Y'ALL & ALSO I LOVED HOW PHOEBE IN THE END SAID " NOT AS GOOD AS ME " TO LADY GAGA

pic.twitter.com/bnoL1C3Hv3#FRIENDSREUNION — neнυυ (@Moon18vert) May 27, 2021

Smelly Cat will go #1 for six weeks I think. Lady Gaga sounds so good… pic.twitter.com/ulGb93UizF — James Harness (@JamesHarness) May 27, 2021

Lady Gaga for FRIENDS reunion doing the nose gesture from A Star is Born I may be losing my mind pic.twitter.com/ZGQeglRL2m — ⁷❅ (@alIieson) May 27, 2021

Lady Gaga’s 90s Friends ensemble appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/U3H7ALkiXq — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 27, 2021

Lady Gaga always understands the assignment pic.twitter.com/cZBDmGdBff — nico (@fkanico) May 27, 2021

You might be aware that Gaga isn’t the first megastar to perform Smelly Cat with ‘Phoebe’, not even counting Chrissie Hynde in the show. There was also this.

Crowdfunder to record an album of Smelly Cat duets? Does anyone have Billie Eilish’s phone number?

