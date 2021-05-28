Pics

Latest in an occasional series, facepalm of the day, goes to this man who had a question about women.

Specifically, pregnant women, and although it was posted a while back the query has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘I’m a man so I don’t know,’ said Redditor VeryLastBison who shared it.

And our favourite three things people said about it.

‘Yes, that is how they become a human submarine.’ Sarcastic24-7 ‘Is it safe for pregnant women to walk? Can’t the baby just fall out of the vagina?’ GordonAngus ‘Wait until he learns preggo women can have sex too…that poor baby.’

ChecknMateNowKingMe

To conclude …

‘This is why sex education is important, folks.’ CakeAccomplice12

