Catnip? Not even once – 14 addicted kitties

Catnip is a herb of the mint family, which drives cats absolutely wild – whether in its fresh or dried form.

The funny lot over at Eatliver have delved into the growing problem of junkie cats, completely off their heads on catnip. Just say no, kitties.

Here are some of the worst addicts.

As if those weren’t bad enough, this one’s into pot as well.

Source eatliver.com Image eatliver.com