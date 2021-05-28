This Belgian guy’s riposte to French and Dutch trolls is simply perfect

Videos

Over on TikTok @averagerob describes himself as a ‘mediocre dude from Belgium’.

But there’s nothing mediocre about his fabulous riposte to the Dutch and French folk who say all Belgians are dumb.

Still funny three watches in. And it went even more viral after it was shared by @markversteden on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/MitchBenn/status/1397872875927920642?s=20

Danmark skal spille mod Belgien ved #Em2021

Den kamp bliver svær. Belgierne er skarpe 🙂 #EURO2020 https://t.co/RmhrLYIkLN — Ole Ryborg (@OleRyborg) May 27, 2021

And you can follow @averagebob on TikTok here!

Source TikTok @averagerob H/T Twitter @markversteden