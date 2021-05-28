This Belgian guy’s riposte to French and Dutch trolls is simply perfect
Over on TikTok @averagerob describes himself as a ‘mediocre dude from Belgium’.
But there’s nothing mediocre about his fabulous riposte to the Dutch and French folk who say all Belgians are dumb.
@averagerob
Dear France and Holland, you are wrong… 🇧🇪♥️ ##LeaveBelgiumAlone ##JeanClaudeVanDammeForPresident ##Belgium ##Holland ##France
Still funny three watches in. And it went even more viral after it was shared by @markversteden on Twitter.
Hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/HrnvydEDxY
— Mark Versteden (@markversteden) May 26, 2021
Very clever. https://t.co/Obt8rcMSyP
— Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonPC) May 28, 2021
https://twitter.com/MitchBenn/status/1397872875927920642?s=20
Danmark skal spille mod Belgien ved #Em2021
Den kamp bliver svær. Belgierne er skarpe 🙂 #EURO2020 https://t.co/RmhrLYIkLN
— Ole Ryborg (@OleRyborg) May 27, 2021
And you can follow @averagebob on TikTok here!
Source TikTok @averagerob H/T Twitter @markversteden
