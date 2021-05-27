Videos

This calamitous kiddies’ hurdles race is the gift that keeps on giving

Poke Staff. Updated May 27th, 2021

A bit like your favourite films, this very short video of a calamitous children’s hurdles race reveals further delights with each new viewing.

Fabulous.

READ MORE

People are sharing the hilariously misguided assumptions they made as kids – 19 favourites

Source @buitengebieden_

More from the Poke