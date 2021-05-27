This calamitous kiddies’ hurdles race is the gift that keeps on giving
A bit like your favourite films, this very short video of a calamitous children’s hurdles race reveals further delights with each new viewing.
You have to watch this at least 8 times..
Focus on different kid each time.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bGODE7OLq4
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 26, 2021
Fabulous.
It's like an 8 part fugue. You can't take all of it in in one go.
— Non-Fungible Ken 🇭🇰 🗽 (@kendroiddddd) May 26, 2021
I'm not an expert but appears to be some cheating going on 😜
— Mark Gray (@rich29uk) May 26, 2021
The one that PICKED IT UP AND MOVED IT OUT OF THE WAY.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— k johnson (@NoAbuse177) May 26, 2021
Gets better after each watch. 😄
— Kim Pringle (@The_real_Mrs_P) May 26, 2021
Source @buitengebieden_
