The 5 funniest takedowns of the Republican congresswoman changing her pronoun to ‘patriot’

Republican congresswoman, self-proclaimed devout Christian, and gun obsessive, Lauren Boebert, hasn’t just flirted with homophobia and transphobia – she’s grabbed them by the ears and given them a full-on snog – with tongues.

Here she is, sharing her thoughts on the Equality Act.

Rep. Lauren Boebert tells Steve Bannon the Equality Act is "supremacy of gays, lesbians and transvestites" pic.twitter.com/j8T2Yx5RxT — Justin Horowitz (@justinhorowitz_) March 3, 2021

Classy!

It seems she’s not too happy with people defining their own pronouns, either, because she attempted to mock them with this QAnon-pleasing statement.

It’s clearly not on the same comedy plane as ‘I identify as an attack helicopter’, but what is?

via Gfycat

She may not have struck comedy gold, but these takedowns did.

1.

It’s a noun. So is “idiot”. https://t.co/NIIhc4My3U — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 26, 2021

2.

"We forced an AI to read 1,000 pages of RNC fundraising text messages, and this is the sentence it generated" https://t.co/bMemRsK3vc — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) May 26, 2021

3.

Bitch your pronoun is go back to elementary school English and at least try for a D minus this time. https://t.co/NlDdpAEgIQ — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 26, 2021

4.

We need to invest more in education. pic.twitter.com/PtfHtePDc5 — Bamboo cryptologist (@TinResistAgain) May 26, 2021

5.

We know it isn't “Christian.” — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) May 26, 2021

In conclusion –

