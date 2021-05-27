Pics

This photographer’s sarcastic ad is a snapshot of the freeloaders on their last nerve

Poke Staff. Updated May 27th, 2021

Over on Reddit, u/cozyuppp has shared a pic of a notice that screams of its author being at the end of their tether – and we totally understand why.

These few reactions are a drop in the ocean of Reddit users who knew all about that particular type of choosing beggar.

It wasn’t just creative types feeling the strain of freeloaders.

However, the notice missed off one really important thing.

You’d think a photographer would have been all over that.

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image Jessica F on Unsplash, r/ChoosingBeggars

