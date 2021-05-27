Nadine Dorries took aim at Dominic Cummings and blew her own foot off

Politics

Like pretty much every Conservative MP who’s opened their mouth today, health minister Nadine Dorries has been keen to play down Dominic Cummings’ explosive criticism of Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

Dorries had this to say on Twitter although possibly she should have read it twice (once, even) before sending it because, well, look.

Wanted: devastating takedown. Got: classic self-own.

And although Dorries sensibly took the precaution of locking her so-called tweet so nobody could reply, it didn’t stop people sharing her missive with their own comment attached.

🤔 "Dominic Cummings isn’t as clever as he doesn’t think he is" Is that either too clever for me to understand, or is Dorries not as clever as she thinks she is? https://t.co/fRGIDeG6Km — Jon Worth (@jonworth) May 27, 2021

In a way, aren't we all not as clever as we don't think we are https://t.co/iZ39PKAlpV — katie (@supermathskid) May 27, 2021

Classic Nadine. The one shining light in my search for satire. https://t.co/5v6NGZCGDj — Jen 🐇😷💙 (@Jennyflower) May 27, 2021

The incompetence meant that the U.K. *needed* to lead the world in recovery. Which it isn’t. https://t.co/LWw5vuJycT — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 27, 2021

Nadine Dorries commenting on the intelligence of others is quite a take. https://t.co/KsOEOqwLHE — Chris 🏳️‍🌈 (@strutcakes) May 27, 2021

I’ve had to read this first sentence about ten times https://t.co/zWqVZHfEUA — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 27, 2021

Isn’t as clever as doesn’t think he is https://t.co/J26RCzLOfc — . (@twlldun) May 27, 2021

Have you been hacked? https://t.co/fXZeCd726O — Adil Ray OBE 💙 (@adilray) May 27, 2021

To conclude.

This tweet isn't not as clever as it doesn't think it's not. https://t.co/ScLj9Edro2 — Aidan Fitzmaurice (@FancyVegasPro) May 27, 2021

In two words …

And also this.

I’ve written about Nadine Dorries once in my life and to be honest I think it covers everything pic.twitter.com/iTLOxjax3z — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) May 27, 2021

Source Twitter @NadineDorries