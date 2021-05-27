Politics

Nadine Dorries took aim at Dominic Cummings and blew her own foot off

John Plunkett. Updated May 27th, 2021

Like pretty much every Conservative MP who’s opened their mouth today, health minister Nadine Dorries has been keen to play down Dominic Cummings’ explosive criticism of Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

Dorries had this to say on Twitter although possibly she should have read it twice (once, even) before sending it because, well, look.

Wanted: devastating takedown. Got: classic self-own.

And although Dorries sensibly took the precaution of locking her so-called tweet so nobody could reply, it didn’t stop people sharing her missive with their own comment attached.

To conclude.

In two words …

And also this.

