Matt Hancock was ‘busy saving lives’ during the damning Cummings evidence – 11 sick burns

As you must surely know, former SpAd and Honorary Life President of the Barnard Castle Tourism Board, Dominic Cummings, spent more than seven hours answering the questions of a House of Commons Select Committee, on the government’s handling of coronavirus.

I see Dominic Cummings is still going. pic.twitter.com/qXt0fyDea8 — John O'Shea (@politicalhackuk) May 26, 2021

He was scathing in his recount of the chaos unfolding behind the scenes.

Cummings is essentially validating the harshest criticisms of the government he served. This is objectively incredible & obviously unprecedented. For all the talk of 'cut through', I do wonder how all the client journalists are going to report this. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 26, 2021

#dominiccummings account confirms what anyone who has been paying attention already knows: Hancock is an idiot, Johnson is a lazy sociopath and 10s of thousands of people needlessly died nice to have it confirmed but if it won't change many minds… — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 26, 2021

Cummings: “Johnson is fundamentally unfit for the job” Con: 83% (+32)

Lab: 11% (-27) — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) May 26, 2021

Cummings had particularly savage criticism for Health Secretary Matt Hancock, saying that he “should have been fired for at least 15 to 20 things, including lying“.

Dominic Cummings (who conducted an eye test on the A23 with his kid strapped in the back seat) accusing Matt Hancock of lying — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 26, 2021

“In my defence” says Cummings “Matt Hancock put me in the car and told me to drive to Barnard Castle. And he killed Diana” — . (@twlldun) May 26, 2021

Boris Johnson has made it clear that he has “complete confidence” in Matt Hancock – which is so often the first sign of a minister’s doom.

Dominic Cummings knows very well why I couldn't sack Matt Hancock. I had to save him for a moment like this when I need a scapegoat to save myself.#dominiccummngs — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 26, 2021

People remembered Hancock’s unqualified support for Cummings’ decision to travel to Durham during the first lockdown.

Has Matt Hancock deleted his ‘Dominic Cummings was just doing what any father would do‘ tweet of support yet? — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) May 26, 2021

But the indomitable Mr. Hancock had his own response to the fallout.

Matt Hancock says he didn't watch all of Dominic Cummings' testimony because he was busy 'saving lives' https://t.co/CFXqrzk09t — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 26, 2021

Twitter had some thoughts on his claim – not all of them safe for work.

