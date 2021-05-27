The ‘real daily briefing’ takes on Dominic Cummings – and wins
With the fallout still growing after Dominic Cummings’ grassathon in front of a Commons select committee, Larry and Paul have turned their satirical laser on the utter shambles, with this brilliantly honest briefing.
It’s so honest, it’s NSFW.
Nice cameo from Cummings.
Over on Twitter, the sketch has been viewed more than forty thousand times in 12 hours, and people are very impressed.
Every. Damn. Word 🤣 https://t.co/CiciY2sWSU
— Katy Luscombe (@katy_luscombe) May 26, 2021
Genius – once again 👏👏 https://t.co/9q4EvrZTf8
— Cathy 💙 (@TriAgain2) May 26, 2021
7 hours condensed into 😂😡🤪😱😬🙏 https://t.co/g930r8hjpA
— Dr George (@GStJLeather) May 26, 2021
The #RealDailyBriefing remains the most essential political satire on the internet for me, let alone Twitter. DO. NOT. MISS! 👏👏🥂🥂 https://t.co/76tuMQQNja
— Jason #WearAFuckingMask 🌈 (@Lewishamdreamer) May 26, 2021
Tyronne Mann gave them what must be the ultimate compliment for a satirist.
`The Day Today` levels of Greatness. https://t.co/XJxf7QLp6F
— Tyronne Mann (@B3tan_Tyronne) May 26, 2021
