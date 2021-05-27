Videos

The ‘real daily briefing’ takes on Dominic Cummings – and wins

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 27th, 2021

With the fallout still growing after Dominic Cummings’ grassathon in front of a Commons select committee, Larry and Paul have turned their satirical laser on the utter shambles, with this brilliantly honest briefing.

It’s so honest, it’s NSFW.

Nice cameo from Cummings.

Over on Twitter, the sketch has been viewed more than forty thousand times in 12 hours, and people are very impressed.

Tyronne Mann gave them what must be the ultimate compliment for a satirist.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab, Screengrab

