The ‘real daily briefing’ takes on Dominic Cummings – and wins

Videos

With the fallout still growing after Dominic Cummings’ grassathon in front of a Commons select committee, Larry and Paul have turned their satirical laser on the utter shambles, with this brilliantly honest briefing.

It’s so honest, it’s NSFW.

Nice cameo from Cummings.

Over on Twitter, the sketch has been viewed more than forty thousand times in 12 hours, and people are very impressed.

7 hours condensed into 😂😡🤪😱😬🙏 https://t.co/g930r8hjpA — Dr George (@GStJLeather) May 26, 2021

The #RealDailyBriefing remains the most essential political satire on the internet for me, let alone Twitter. DO. NOT. MISS! 👏👏🥂🥂 https://t.co/76tuMQQNja — Jason #WearAFuckingMask 🌈 (@Lewishamdreamer) May 26, 2021

Tyronne Mann gave them what must be the ultimate compliment for a satirist.

`The Day Today` levels of Greatness. https://t.co/XJxf7QLp6F — Tyronne Mann (@B3tan_Tyronne) May 26, 2021

READ MORE

Larry and Paul’s ‘Real Daily Briefing’ hilariously captures the art of saying nothing in a sincere voice

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab, Screengrab