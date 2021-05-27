Nigella Lawson shared this Eric Carle story from his Very Hungry Caterpillar and everyone’s with Eric
You may have seen the sad news today that much-loved children’s author and illustrator Eric Carle has died aged 91.
He gave us so many fabulous books but it was A Very Hungry Caterpillar that will be most remembered.
And it turns out the iconic picture book didn’t quite pan out as its creator had originally intended.
I adore this passage from @poetclare‘s Fierce Bad Rabbits – Eric Carle fought for his caterpillar’s right to be merely hungry, and not to be punished for it. pic.twitter.com/YzpzLou7OI
— Katherine May (@_katherine_may_) May 27, 2021
And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.
Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Fascinating stuff. And now I think about it really does have an affect on the story. The caterpillar isn’t being greedy, it needs the nourishment for what it is about to go through.
— Mark Gray (@saintlymark) May 27, 2021
I applaud the caterpillar that shucks off his tummy ache and squeezes in just one more juicy green leaf. And feels better for it. Always room for a leaf of rocket.
— Maria Wickens (@Kiwimaria1) May 27, 2021
It’s wonderful. Food guilt is such a useless, punitive thing. Took me 527 or so YEARS to just enjoy food… and move on.
— DrEmilyL (@TheBullyingDr) May 27, 2021
The passage is from Clare Pollard’s Fierce Bad Rabbits – ‘the tales behind children’s picture books’ – just in case you’re interested (follow the author on Twitter here).
We’re with @hansmollman.
Out of respect I’m going to eat everything in the house today x https://t.co/qH1SCiTT5R
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 27, 2021
Last word to @Nigella_Lawson.
RIP Eric Carle, author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. https://t.co/iol0HiwmhO
— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) May 27, 2021
Source Twitter @poetclare @_katherine_may_
