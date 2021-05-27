Nigella Lawson shared this Eric Carle story from his Very Hungry Caterpillar and everyone’s with Eric

News

You may have seen the sad news today that much-loved children’s author and illustrator Eric Carle has died aged 91.

He gave us so many fabulous books but it was A Very Hungry Caterpillar that will be most remembered.

And it turns out the iconic picture book didn’t quite pan out as its creator had originally intended.

I adore this passage from @poetclare‘s Fierce Bad Rabbits – Eric Carle fought for his caterpillar’s right to be merely hungry, and not to be punished for it. pic.twitter.com/YzpzLou7OI — Katherine May (@_katherine_may_) May 27, 2021

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again in full.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Fascinating stuff. And now I think about it really does have an affect on the story. The caterpillar isn’t being greedy, it needs the nourishment for what it is about to go through. — Mark Gray (@saintlymark) May 27, 2021

I applaud the caterpillar that shucks off his tummy ache and squeezes in just one more juicy green leaf. And feels better for it. Always room for a leaf of rocket. — Maria Wickens (@Kiwimaria1) May 27, 2021

It’s wonderful. Food guilt is such a useless, punitive thing. Took me 527 or so YEARS to just enjoy food… and move on. — DrEmilyL (@TheBullyingDr) May 27, 2021

The passage is from Clare Pollard’s Fierce Bad Rabbits – ‘the tales behind children’s picture books’ – just in case you’re interested (follow the author on Twitter here).

We’re with @hansmollman.

Out of respect I’m going to eat everything in the house today x https://t.co/qH1SCiTT5R — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 27, 2021

Last word to @Nigella_Lawson.

RIP Eric Carle, author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. https://t.co/iol0HiwmhO — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) May 27, 2021

Source Twitter @poetclare @_katherine_may_ H/T @Nigella_Lawson Image screengrab