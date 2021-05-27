23 cursed designs that will have you shaking your head into next week

Pics

There are lots of ingenious designs out there that are totally clear in what they are trying to do and very clever in delivering it.

This is not the time for those designs.

Instead, feast your eyes in horror on these 23 cursed designs shared on the popular subReddit, r/dangerousdesign.

They are as dangerous as they are hilarious. If only they weren’t so dangerous …

1. ‘Cursed Airbag’

(via)

2. ‘Similar design, one can kill and one tastes good’

(via)

3. ‘Hmm?’

(via)

4. ‘We’ll See’

(via)

5. ‘Almost did it, too’



(via)

6. ‘The Cannonball Loop Waterslide, A Slide So Dangerous It Was Shutdown Almost Immediately After Opening’

(via)

7. ‘Seems legit’

(via)

8. ‘It Looks Nice Sure, But I Didn’t Even Know That Was A Real Extinguisher’

(via)

9. ‘Was looking for a budget mattress when I saw this …’

(via)

10. ‘On the floor of doctor’s office. If you trip on it, you’re in the right place’

(via)

11.

‘Not Sure If Its Dangerous But I Think It Is’

(via)

12. ‘Pure insanity’

(via)