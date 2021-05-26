This cop is so patient with a ‘next level Karen’ he deserves a medal

Videos

The video of this cop who pulled a driver over for texting has just gone viral on Reddit.

It’s partly because of what she has to say – it really is worth three minutes of your time – but it’s also the phenomenal level of patience shown by the police officer.

Tell us you didn’t cheer at the end.

And just a few of the comments it prompted after the Daily Caller video was shared by Redditor esberat

‘IMO “I pay your salary,” should be met with a swift “as do all the people whose lives you’re endangering.”

hairier ‘Literally how do you think the “I pay your salary” line could ever work.’

sm0lpeepee ‘Maybe if you tried “I pay your salary. Here’s a $50 bonus”

Dad-man “Well, if you stayed off your phone while driving, you wouldn’t have to worry about not having to pepperspray a police officer doing their job to protect the other drivers who are put in danger of your actions.”

MonkeyGirl18 ‘Let me speak, um, like, I’m trying to tell you, you’re not listening, because, I feel, that, as a person who, Uhm, let me finish my thought.. uh, don’t interrupt me.’

beathelas “Well, I’ve done this for over 20 years, aaaaaand you’re wrong.” Just a classic!’

Mahfirebals

Source Reddit u/esberat Daily Caller