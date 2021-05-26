Celebrity

Ted Cruz bit back at Jimmy Kimmel and it didn’t end well for the Texas senator

John Plunkett. Updated May 26th, 2021

Talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel’s long-running feud with Ted Cruz went to the next level this week and most entertaining it was too.

First Kimmel mocked the Texas senator for a tweet in which he shared a Russian propaganda video and appeared to criticise the US military.

Here’s what Kimmel had to say.

‘Ted Cruz, who four years ago took permanent residence up the ass of a man who beat him in every election by calling his wife ugly and slandering his elderly father, says this is emasculating.

‘He is a moist, gelatinous tubeworm whose elastic-band pants are filled with an inky discharge every time he speaks.’

It obviously struck a chord with Cruz, who responded with this on Twitter, referencing a one-on-one charity basketball game the pair played a while back.

And it prompted a whole new round of mockery.

But no-one said it better than Kimmel.

Ooof.

And Kimmel naturally returned to it on his show.

Source Twitter @jimmykimmel @tedcruz

