Ted Cruz bit back at Jimmy Kimmel and it didn’t end well for the Texas senator

Talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel’s long-running feud with Ted Cruz went to the next level this week and most entertaining it was too.

First Kimmel mocked the Texas senator for a tweet in which he shared a Russian propaganda video and appeared to criticise the US military.

Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

Here’s what Kimmel had to say.

‘Ted Cruz, who four years ago took permanent residence up the ass of a man who beat him in every election by calling his wife ugly and slandering his elderly father, says this is emasculating. ‘He is a moist, gelatinous tubeworm whose elastic-band pants are filled with an inky discharge every time he speaks.’

It obviously struck a chord with Cruz, who responded with this on Twitter, referencing a one-on-one charity basketball game the pair played a while back.

.@JimmyKimmelLive keeps talking crap. Really tough guy. Here’s a reminder, when we played one-on-one, I kicked his ass. He has to live with that…forever. Rematch, punk?https://t.co/t8O0QCEaYS https://t.co/AltnpM2Lib — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 25, 2021

And it prompted a whole new round of mockery.

US Senator, mad at a late night talk show host's joke, challenges him to a basketball game to prove he does not feel emasculated. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 25, 2021

Ted trying to act like he’s some kind of badass only makes him look more like a nerd. pic.twitter.com/6Gv06TIrN5 — Khaleesi (@peabodypress) May 25, 2021

👆🏽 United States senator ladies and gentlemen. Representing the great state of Texas, population 30 million. — Liberal as fk (@abdmm_) May 25, 2021

But no-one said it better than Kimmel.

Oh Ted… you get so sad after you masturbate. https://t.co/8fxCzUNwqg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 25, 2021

Ooof.

And Kimmel naturally returned to it on his show.

Source Twitter @jimmykimmel @tedcruz