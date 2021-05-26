Twitter

In the latest in an occasional series, facepalm of the day goes to this exchange shared by Redditor Elitetimeline7.

Boom.

Took us back to this from a few days ago.

‘Set up is wrong. It should say “a priest, a vicar and a rabbit go to donate blood. The rabbit says I think I’m a type-0’

Deckard57

Although very possibly (probably) the respondent knew exactly what they were doing. Still made us smile …

Source Reddit u/Elitetimeline7