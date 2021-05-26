Twitter

Facepalm of the day

In the latest in an occasional series, facepalm of the day goes to this exchange shared by Redditor Elitetimeline7.

Boom.

Took us back to this from a few days ago.

‘Set up is wrong. It should say “a priest, a vicar and a rabbit go to donate blood. The rabbit says I think I’m a type-0’
Deckard57

Although very possibly (probably) the respondent knew exactly what they were doing. Still made us smile …

