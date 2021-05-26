Facepalm of the day
In the latest in an occasional series, facepalm of the day goes to this exchange shared by Redditor Elitetimeline7.
Boom.
Took us back to this from a few days ago.
‘Set up is wrong. It should say “a priest, a vicar and a rabbit go to donate blood. The rabbit says I think I’m a type-0’
Deckard57
Although very possibly (probably) the respondent knew exactly what they were doing. Still made us smile …
READ MORE
17 fabulous times brands entered the chat and got owned into next week
Source Reddit u/Elitetimeline7
More from the Poke
This cop is so patient with a ‘next level Karen’ he deserves a medal
Ted Cruz bit back at Jimmy Kimmel and it didn’t end well for the Texas senator