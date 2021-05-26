Dominic Cummings used the Spiderman meme to explain the Covid response – 9 funny reactions

Politics

There was no shortage of memorable moments in Dominic Cummings’ explosive testimony to MPs today about the government’s coronavirus response.

As well as revelations about Boris Johnson and Cummings’ suggestion that health secretary Matt Hancock ‘should have been fired for at least 15 [to] 20 things’ there was also, ahem, his unexpected use of the Spider-Man meme.

Attempting to portray what it was like in government as the pandemic took hold, the PM’s former closest adviser said: ‘It was like that Spider-Man meme with both Spider-Man’s pointing at each other. It was like that but with everybody.

‘You had Hancock pointing at the permanent secretary, the permanent secretary pointing at Hancock, they are both pointing at the Cabinet, the Cabinet are pointing back at them. And all the different Spider-Man’s are pointing back at each other saying “it’s your responsibility.”‘

Just in case you missed it …

I’ve clipped Cummings’ ‘Spiderman meme’ dialogue for posterity pic.twitter.com/ujKjr8LiZ8 — J A Earley (@AlbyEarley) May 26, 2021

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

Genuinely can’t believe that I’m watching a parliamentary select committee about a pandemic that has killed 128k people and a man is talking about “that Spider-Man meme”. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 26, 2021

2.

With great power comes zero accountability. pic.twitter.com/AGYJAsG7AW — Captain Howdy (@MajorPazuzu) May 26, 2021

3.

Dominic Cummings Spider-Man statement with added Ted Hastings. pic.twitter.com/if6illVOT2 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 26, 2021

4.

[committee hearings, 2030] "By that point me and the prime minister were completely woman pointing at cat, cat hissing back meme. It had all gone completely dog drinking coffee in hell." — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 26, 2021

5.

6.

“I once tried to use a Spider-Man meme to try and explain 128,000 deaths to a parliamentary select committee” pic.twitter.com/f0VhGu1XkP — Tony Turner (@tonytiger67) May 26, 2021

7.

Cummings invoking the Spider-Man pointing meme is surely the moment the Discourse ™️ becomes sentient. — . (@twlldun) May 26, 2021

8.

I think this is what Dominic Cummings meant when he said SpiderMan meme… #CummingsEvidence pic.twitter.com/brhwC0aw8i — Florence Beasley (@Flossiebeasley) May 26, 2021

9.

"I WANT PICTURES! PICTURES OF DOM CUMMINGS EXPLAINING SPIDER-MAN MEMES TO THE PARLIAMENTARY SELECT COMMITTEE!" pic.twitter.com/Ui3UpNKYWZ — Rev. A Mol (@RevAMol) May 26, 2021

To conclude …

Today on Normal Island we have a senior government advisor attempting to describe the Spiderman meme to an inquiry into 130,000 deathspic.twitter.com/KVMTSmYvYI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 26, 2021

READ MORE

Everyone’s talking about Dominic Cummings’ explosive evidence to MPs – 27 favourite reactions so far