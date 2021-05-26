Politics

Dominic Cummings used the Spiderman meme to explain the Covid response – 9 funny reactions

John Plunkett. Updated May 26th, 2021

There was no shortage of memorable moments in Dominic Cummings’ explosive testimony to MPs today about the government’s coronavirus response.

As well as revelations about Boris Johnson and Cummings’ suggestion that health secretary Matt Hancock ‘should have been fired for at least 15 [to] 20 things’ there was also, ahem, his unexpected use of the Spider-Man meme.

Attempting to portray what it was like in government as the pandemic took hold, the PM’s former closest adviser said: ‘It was like that Spider-Man meme with both Spider-Man’s pointing at each other. It was like that but with everybody.

‘You had Hancock pointing at the permanent secretary, the permanent secretary pointing at Hancock, they are both pointing at the Cabinet, the Cabinet are pointing back at them. And all the different Spider-Man’s are pointing back at each other saying “it’s your responsibility.”‘

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

