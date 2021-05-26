Everyone’s talking about Dominic Cummings’ explosive evidence to MPs – 27 favourite reactions so far

News

Dominic Cummings made an explosive appearance before MPs today telling them just how badly Boris Johnson and the government managed their response to Covid-19.

And the answer is they handled it badly, very badly indeed, according to the prime minister’s former closest advisor.

So extraordinary was his evidence that you could almost forget how awful Cummings is (almost, but not quite).

Dominic Cummings so far: -We failed

-I failed

-I warned Hancock

-I warned Johnson

-No plan

-People went skiing

-Its swine flu- PM

-I’ll get injected live on TV- PM

-I urged lockdown

-‘Cabinet Office terrifyingly shit’

-Problems with PM’s dog

-‘We are absolutely fucked’

-No plan — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) May 26, 2021

And that was before he said this about so-called health secretary, Matt Hancock.

WATCH: Cummings: Matt Hancock ‘should’ve been fired’ More explosive claims from the Cummings hearing… pic.twitter.com/8JG1QbuhhM — Politics.co.uk (@Politics_co_uk) May 26, 2021

This bit about Johnson and his idea of being injected with the virus on live TV also probably has to be seen to be believed.

"In February the prime minister regarded this as just a scare story, he described it as the new swine flu." Former government adviser Dominic Cummings says Boris Johnson wanted to have Chris Whitty inject him with #COVID19 "live on TV." Follow live: https://t.co/9jzMGBz8Oi pic.twitter.com/WywFas4dQ2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 26, 2021

We’ve read all the responses – well, quite a lot of them – and here are our favourites so far.

1.

Can’t stop picturing the alternative branch of history in which Boris Johnson got his wish and was injected with coronavirus live on TV by Chris Whitty. Maybe as part of some kind of Global Britain advertorial — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) May 26, 2021

2.

3.

i'm guessing that Cummings is now an evening-only invite to the wedding — Henry Mance (@henrymance) May 26, 2021

4.

A PERSONAL STATEMENT:

I'd like to sincerely apologise for the way I held the Govt to account during this Pandemic. It's quite clear from Cummings' shocking testimony that I should have gone much much harder. Sorry. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2021

5.

Today on Normal Island we have a senior government advisor attempting to describe the Spiderman meme to an inquiry into 130,000 deathspic.twitter.com/KVMTSmYvYI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 26, 2021

6.

It's upsetting that Dominic Cummings testimony today will probably have very little effect on Boris Johnson's standing, because nothing seems to, but then again, it's cheering to think about Dominic Cummings failing to make the impact he always thinks he's entitled to. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 26, 2021

7.

small side-note to the Cummings hearing: looks like Carrie and Boris have been testing ochre-based paints for this room, too. The redecoration never ends pic.twitter.com/Sw1aytk7iL — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 26, 2021

8.

BREAKING: Several buses arrive at Westminster amid fears Dominic Cummings won’t be able to throw entire government under just one. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 26, 2021

9.

Dominic Cummings saying Matt Hancock should have been fired on at least 15 or 20 different occasions which seems a bit generous to me — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 26, 2021

10.

11.

It says something about The UK that the Prime Minister's former advisor said that the PM was going to go on tv and be injected with Coronavirus and the reaction of a select committee is just to go "Yeah seems about right. Let's crack on". — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 26, 2021

12.

Tory MPs last year: Dominic Cummings is the most trustworthy man I've ever met. His integrity and honesty is beyond question Tory MPs now: He's a lying piece of shit! Don't believe a word that comes out of his mouth — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 26, 2021

13.

When you hire a political hitman, you can't be that surprised if one day you find he is firing at you. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) May 26, 2021

14.