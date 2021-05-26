News

Everyone’s talking about Dominic Cummings’ explosive evidence to MPs – 27 favourite reactions so far

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 26th, 2021

Dominic Cummings made an explosive appearance before MPs today telling them just how badly Boris Johnson and the government managed their response to Covid-19.

And the answer is they handled it badly, very badly indeed, according to the prime minister’s former closest advisor.

So extraordinary was his evidence that you could almost forget how awful Cummings is (almost, but not quite).

And that was before he said this about so-called health secretary, Matt Hancock.

This bit about Johnson and his idea of being injected with the virus on live TV also probably has to be seen to be believed.

We’ve read all the responses – well, quite a lot of them – and here are our favourites so far.

