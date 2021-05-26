‘As a child, what wrong assumptions did you make about how things work?’ – 19 favourites

Life

People have been sharing the not entirely accurate assumptions they made as kids about the way the world works.

It all began after Redditor BlackbuckDeer asked this.

‘As a child, what wrong assumptions did you make about the way things work?’

And it prompted lots of replies which were funny and often entirely relatable. Here are our 19 favourites.

1.

‘When I heard music in restaurants I used to think that the band was upstairs or in the kitchen singing and that there wasn’t enough room in the restaurant for us to see them preform lol.’

ivybvb

2.

‘I thought all the people on TV shows were acting live and that they must be so tired from having to be up for the shows that came on late at night.’

tamquam_alter_idem

3.

‘I thought if you broke the screen while the show was running you could step in.’ FanaticRex99263

4.

‘When I was like 5 or 6 I used to think the indicators (turn signals) in your car were telling which way to turn in order to get to your destination.’

insane__knight

5.

‘I thought a woman got pregnant by just sleeping in the same bed as a man.’ Virtual_Cheetah

6.

‘I thought cashiers got to keep all the money in the cash register at the end of the day and so for years I wanted to be a cashier when I grew up because I thought they were all rich.’

schnit123

7.

‘For some reason I was fine with food goes to tummy, gets pooed out. For liquid I was sure it filled up your legs. When you had a pee it was because the liquid level had reached your willy.’ Fallenangel152

8.

‘I thought since movies back then were in black and white that real life was black and white too and color in real life wasn’t invented till later lol.’

summertimecinnamon

9.

‘I was really confused one day when my mother said she didn’t have enough money to get something. In my kid logic, you just go to the ATM and it gives you free money.’

PesticideDream

10.