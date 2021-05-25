Celebrity

Piers Morgan called James Newman’s Eurovision song ‘crap’ and his comeback hit all the right notes

John Plunkett. Updated May 25th, 2021

He didn’t get many points – okay, so he didn’t get any points – but the love for the UK’s Eurovision entrant James Newman just keeps building.

First of all there was how the Embers singer dealt with the ‘nul points’ on the night, followed by the pitch-perfect statement he put out on Twitter yesterday.

Then – and best of all – there was how he dealt with Piers Morgan after the former Good Morning Britain man offered up a typically nuanced take on his Eurovision performance.

And Newman’s response hit all the right notes.

Douze points.

https://twitter.com/elainovision/status/1396844695569973249?s=20

To conclude …

