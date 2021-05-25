Piers Morgan called James Newman’s Eurovision song ‘crap’ and his comeback hit all the right notes

Celebrity

He didn’t get many points – okay, so he didn’t get any points – but the love for the UK’s Eurovision entrant James Newman just keeps building.

First of all there was how the Embers singer dealt with the ‘nul points’ on the night, followed by the pitch-perfect statement he put out on Twitter yesterday.

Then – and best of all – there was how he dealt with Piers Morgan after the former Good Morning Britain man offered up a typically nuanced take on his Eurovision performance.

The UK didn’t get ‘nul points’ in the Eurovision Song Contest because of some sinister revenge for Brexit.

We got ‘nul points’ because we had a crap song, performed by a crap singer who gave a crap performance. End. pic.twitter.com/jN875OQrWp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2021

And Newman’s response hit all the right notes.

Hey Piers sorry you didn’t like the song, at least I didn’t storm out! #Eurovision I — James Newman (@JamesNewmanUk) May 24, 2021

Douze points.

https://twitter.com/elainovision/status/1396844695569973249?s=20

And you were watched by 180 million people…Piers will never have those viewing figures 😉 — Ali Green 🌄🌑 (@alig1972) May 24, 2021

You took it better than I did James..🥰everyone I know agrees, you took it like a true gentleman..respect to you x — Catherine drudge (@DrudgeCatherine) May 24, 2021

To conclude …

That tweet alone deserves 12 points 😍 https://t.co/JYALpr37ki — iCard Eurovision Bulgaria 🇧🇬 | Thank You! (@bg_eurovision) May 24, 2021

