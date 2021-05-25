Monica Lewinsky gets all the votes for this beautiful wordless burn

Celebrity

Just about everybody over the age of 30 knows who Monica Lewinsky is, and quite a few who are younger.

If you aren’t one of them, here’s the crib sheet:

Former White House intern, Monica, became notorious for having an affair with then president, Bill Clinton.

There was a lot of stuff about a cigar and a dress that we don’t need to go into, but trust us when we say that this was a lie.

The incident led to the impeachment of the president, but both parties bounced back – Bill’s marriage somehow surviving and Monica telling her story via Andrew Morton – Princess Diana’s biographer.

She has made a point of accepting that the affair will always be of interest, and she knows how and when to bring it up on her own terms. Like when an UberFacts question went viral.

What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done? 💭 — UberFacts (@UberFacts) May 21, 2021

There were some great answers.

I predicted Trump would win in 2020. https://t.co/J9xXZtKe9m — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 21, 2021

ate a whole ghost pepper in one bite and Suffered https://t.co/PoU46pd1Bh — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) May 21, 2021

The inimitable Ms. Lewinsky didn’t even need words.

People loved it.

monica lewinsky continues to pump life into my veins with these damn tweets 😭 https://t.co/Kyem4j9Hw9 — mad woman🤍 (@EastieT) May 21, 2021

Monica Lewinsky is truly brilliant and hilarious. I so admire her. https://t.co/okC6Ix2zOo — Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) May 21, 2021

The subtle burn has been retweeted almost 60,000 times, which means there’s a chance that Bill Clinton could have seen it. If he has, he’s keeping his mouth shut.

from Bill Clinton GIFs via Gfycat

It’s also very much worth a look at the other responses people gave to UberFacts here.

READ MORE

People enjoyed Monica Lewinsky’s response to Sarah Cooper’s ‘advice for the younger generation’

Source Monica Lewinsky Image Screengrab, Screengrab