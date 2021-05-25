Keanu Reeves’ hilariously gentle takedown of a journalist getting his facts wrong went viral all over again

Celebrity

This fabulous moment when a journalist interviewing Keanu Reeves got just a little bit mixed up has just gone viral all over again and it really is one for the ages.

It’s journalist Josh Horowitz asking the star about reprising his role in the third Bill and Ted film (which still hadn’t been made, obviously, back when this interview took place in 2013).

Since John Wick is trending let’s just remember Keanu Reeves murdered someone on live TV. Wait for it. pic.twitter.com/QRxwKCVogF — T$E CHUN (@thetzechun) May 23, 2021

So much to enjoy in such a short clip.

Wow. He’s polite and kind even when murdering someone. — Cavanaugh with a "C" (@KFCavanaugh) May 23, 2021

That was a mercy killing… — S Olson, B.S, J.D. (@ThatVDOVault) May 23, 2021

The only way Keanu kills someone: softly. — Adele K Thomas (@AdeleKThomas) May 23, 2021

I like Josh Horowitz. This was bad. But if you're going to screw it up, screw it up in front of the one guy who'll kill you with the kindness of intentions. — Josh Fox (@JoshTFox__) May 23, 2021

It’s REALLY disconcerting to see Mr. Reeves be even a little bit mean or rude in real life as he’s by all accounts one of the kindest people on Earth. — Higgins Says WEAR A MASK (@Higgins_J) May 23, 2021

hes not being rude, hes playing along in the embarrassment. — DepressedHuman (@DepressedHuman8) May 23, 2021

Final word to the man himself (Josh, not Keanu).

Hi Josh! I just assume everyone dwells on stuff the way I do. I still wake up thinking about stupid shit I said when I was 16 years old. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 23, 2021

Oh totally. I just find it funny that this clip comes up every year randomly and folks think it’s the defining moment of my 15 years of doing this. I was the one who decided to run it because I thought it was funny. But all good! No one loves awkward moments more than me! — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 23, 2021

READ MORE

People are sharing the weirdest things they caught a housemate doing – 19 weirdest

Source Twitter @thetzechun