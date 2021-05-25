Celebrity

Keanu Reeves’ hilariously gentle takedown of a journalist getting his facts wrong went viral all over again

John Plunkett. Updated May 25th, 2021

This fabulous moment when a journalist interviewing Keanu Reeves got just a little bit mixed up has just gone viral all over again and it really is one for the ages.

It’s journalist Josh Horowitz asking the star about reprising his role in the third Bill and Ted film (which still hadn’t been made, obviously, back when this interview took place in 2013).

So much to enjoy in such a short clip.

Final word to the man himself (Josh, not Keanu).

Source Twitter @thetzechun

