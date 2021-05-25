Pics

15 times it seemed like cats are liquid

Poke Staff. Updated May 25th, 2021

A liquid has a constant volume, but flows to fill an available space, subject to gravity.

Well, guess what else meets those criteria? That’s right – cats. Just like it says in the heading of this post, which you obviously saw before getting this far.

So, here are some definitely liquid cats for you. Send us pictures of yours.

1. Is that a …pawprint? On a muffin!


2. The face of regret


3. Be careful where you put your cup


4. The designer of this cat tree knew what they were doing


5. Cat or snake?


6. Watering the plant


7. This one’s a little jarring


8. “Excuse me, mate. Your cat’s dripping off the chair.”


