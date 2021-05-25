This elaborate chain carved from a single piece of wood is simply next-level stuff
This hand-carved chain, made from a single piece of wood without ever separating it, is completely mind-blowing.
@prettyalright
amazing hand carved block of wood ##handcarved ##wood ##art ##how ##ronbaisley
Let’s take a closer look at some of those components.
These wheels spin.
The basketball player takes a shot.
There’s a ball inside a ball inside a ball.
These knots move.
It’s no wonder the artist, Ron Baisley, was proud to carve his initials into the piece, which took him 169 hours to create.
The piece just blew people’s minds.
The clip was so impressive, it ended up on the very aptly named, if slightly NSFW, Reddit forum, r/NextFuckingLevel.
Redditor, u/Tommy-Styxx pointed out the difference between ordinary humans and people like Ron Baisley.
I cut nearly cut my finger off whittling a spear.
And that’s why it deserves to be in r/NextFuckingLevel.
READ MORE
This hilarious ‘work of art’ in a Dublin pub is simply next level stuff
Source @prettyalright Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
Keanu Reeves’ hilariously gentle takedown of a journalist went viral all over again
Monica Lewinsky gets all the votes for this beautiful wordless burn