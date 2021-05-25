Comeback of the day

Life

A very pleasing takedown of this troll who appears to be suggesting that people who don’t have a faith just can’t stop wanging on about it.

‘They’re everywhere man!’ said My_Memes_Will_Cure_U who shared it on Reddit.

And our three favourite things people said about it.

‘I actually did build an atheistic monument but since I’m an atheist it’s just empty space.’

pennysmythe ‘I’m agnostic and I like to walk around shouting at people “I DON’T KNOW!!!!!” My shrine is a big question mark of gold, with bits of silver and some other metal because I wasn’t sure. I kneel before it daily, scratching my chin, shoulders shrugging and with furrowed brow mumble “I just don’t know”.’

TakenIsUsernameThis ‘I wish they’d stop knocking on my door to talk about … nothing in particular.’

Source Reddit u/My_Memes_Will_Cure_U