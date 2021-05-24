Pics

We’re grateful to @NicLiamo for sharing the worst acronym they’ve ever seen because it really is a classic of the genre.

This is the worst acronym I’ve ever seen in my life. I laugh at a different bit every time pic.twitter.com/s3ymAN4IU9 — roxannat (@NicLiamo) May 23, 2021

And just in case that’ tricky to appreciate in all its glory …

And here’s just a few of the many things people said about it (right after they stopped scratching their eyes out).

Started out really strong, cannot fault “Footwear” at all — Seán O))) 🐺 (@sireacht) May 23, 2021

I love how Aids literally begins with A.. agh — Laura Dowling (@lauradowling__) May 23, 2021

People shared similarly awful acronyms like this.

(via)

And this.

(via)

And not forgetting this, of course.

The horror!

Last word(s) to @NicLiamo.

Not usually the “this has blown up, check out X”

But this sign is from Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross. I just spent the night here cos one of the ppl I love most in the world is about to pass so if people could donate to them it would amazing. The staff are incredible ❣️❣️ — roxannat (@NicLiamo) May 24, 2021

Link to donate to Our Lady’s Hospice! Honestly the place is so lovely and peaceful and the staff have gone above and beyond, even brought be tea and toast this morning cos I’d been up all night with Deirdre ❣️https://t.co/40zTqQ7ArI — roxannat (@NicLiamo) May 24, 2021

