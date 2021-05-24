This donkey reunited with the girl who raised it is the feelgood video of the day
Feelgood video of the day (and beyond) is surely this, the moment a donkey was reunited with the girl who helped raise it.
This donkey is reunited with the girl who raised it.. pic.twitter.com/SAWNOhqESr
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 23, 2021
Not been moved so much by a donkey since Shrek.
It's hot. My eyes must be sweating again. I hope she never leaves that sweetheart again.
— Jane Baldinger (@baldinger_jane) May 23, 2021
Don't tell me animals don't feel emotions
— Jane 💙 (@Jane01010) May 23, 2021
I seem to have something in my eyes 💗
— AussieLassInScotland (@MoonInTheDaySky) May 23, 2021
I think this is the first time I’ve ever cried over a donkey.
— Megan the Klutz (@msmeganl) May 23, 2021
