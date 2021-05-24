This donkey reunited with the girl who raised it is the feelgood video of the day

Animals

Feelgood video of the day (and beyond) is surely this, the moment a donkey was reunited with the girl who helped raise it.

This donkey is reunited with the girl who raised it.. pic.twitter.com/SAWNOhqESr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 23, 2021

Not been moved so much by a donkey since Shrek.

It's hot. My eyes must be sweating again. I hope she never leaves that sweetheart again. — Jane Baldinger (@baldinger_jane) May 23, 2021

Don't tell me animals don't feel emotions — Jane 💙 (@Jane01010) May 23, 2021

I seem to have something in my eyes 💗 — AussieLassInScotland (@MoonInTheDaySky) May 23, 2021

I think this is the first time I’ve ever cried over a donkey. — Megan the Klutz (@msmeganl) May 23, 2021

READ MORE

These dogs’ response to being told their owner’s name is perfect comedy timing

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_