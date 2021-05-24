Animals

This donkey reunited with the girl who raised it is the feelgood video of the day

John Plunkett. Updated May 24th, 2021

Feelgood video of the day (and beyond) is surely this, the moment a donkey was reunited with the girl who helped raise it.

Not been moved so much by a donkey since Shrek.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

