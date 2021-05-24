Rarely has the difference between Britons and Americans been captured quite so well as this

Life

Over on Twitter the always followable Quite Interesting – from the people behind the TV show of the same name – had this quite interesting fact about Britons and Americans and their differing attitude towards wolves.

Specifically, beating a wolf in a fight.

Buy that’s not why we’re here – well, it is – but it’s mostly the winning response, which perfectly captures the difference between the two nations.

Nice.

‘What’s interesting is that there haven’t been wolves in Britain since the 1500s.’

anadvancedrobot ‘That’s because we killed them all with our bare hands …’

solo1024 ‘Not all of us, just the 4% that can.’

Drunk_Dwarf ‘We paid them in beer for doing it.’

MushroomAnnual

And also …

‘I have a hard time believing that only 4% of the brits are drunk.’

DatMapache

