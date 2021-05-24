Entertainment

People loved the UK’s James Newman’s response to getting nul points in Eurovision

Poke Staff. Updated May 24th, 2021

As you’ll no doubt have seen by now James Newman became the second UK Eurovision entrant to score nul points at the weekend.

It prompted lots of memorable responses, 21 of which you can read here. But now the most winning response might have come from the singer himself.

First people loved his response on the night itself …

And they loved him all over again after he said this on Twitter.

And people loved him for it.

Because that’s tricky to read, here it is in full.

In five words …

