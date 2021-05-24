People loved the UK’s James Newman’s response to getting nul points in Eurovision

Entertainment

As you’ll no doubt have seen by now James Newman became the second UK Eurovision entrant to score nul points at the weekend.

It prompted lots of memorable responses, 21 of which you can read here. But now the most winning response might have come from the singer himself.

First people loved his response on the night itself …

I know this is gutting, but the way the whole arena rallied around James Newman was a really touching #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/9U6cZDhgxT — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2021

Big up to James Newman for taking those 0 points like an absolute champ! pic.twitter.com/zlikqfoqel — Taco (@SakkoTheTaco) May 22, 2021

And they loved him all over again after he said this on Twitter.

And people loved him for it.

Because that’s tricky to read, here it is in full.

In five words …

we love you james newman — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) May 22, 2021

