The Muppets’ version of the Godfather is 1 minute and 25 seconds very well spent

We’re going to make you an offer you can’t refuse – at least, you shouldn’t – because we’re offering you the chance to watch or rewatch this brilliant parody of The Godfather, performed by none other than The Muppets.

In the late 90’s, the Muppets did a parody of The Godfather and they went all out for it. 😂 You’re welcome pic.twitter.com/PMDSd0A9Ov — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 22, 2021

We can’t thank the Muppet History account enough for that timeline cleanser – and we aren’t the only ones.

Considering I've only just seen The Godfather, I appreciate parody culture making the rounds again for my sake. https://t.co/RSeG3mkkIk — Catherine Fowles (@ccfowles) May 22, 2021

I love classic cinema. https://t.co/xkeruJqRfg — Sarah Carr (@SarahCarrPhD) May 22, 2021

A tweeter named @thehausofsus had this reaction.

i need the whole trilogy https://t.co/37O9XKYIV0 — lew zealand stan account (@thehausofsus) May 22, 2021

Wouldn’t that be glorious? “I know it was you, Gonzo. You broke my heart.”

Source Muppet History Image Screengrab