The Muppets’ version of the Godfather is 1 minute and 25 seconds very well spent
We’re going to make you an offer you can’t refuse – at least, you shouldn’t – because we’re offering you the chance to watch or rewatch this brilliant parody of The Godfather, performed by none other than The Muppets.
In the late 90’s, the Muppets did a parody of The Godfather and they went all out for it. 😂
You’re welcome pic.twitter.com/PMDSd0A9Ov
— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) May 22, 2021
We can’t thank the Muppet History account enough for that timeline cleanser – and we aren’t the only ones.
Oh my God. https://t.co/K4CLHN3lne
— David Fisman (@DFisman) May 22, 2021
THIS. IS. FAB. 😅 https://t.co/mDcuw4jUQI
— Johvelsson 🖖🏻 (@jofistics) May 22, 2021
Considering I've only just seen The Godfather, I appreciate parody culture making the rounds again for my sake. https://t.co/RSeG3mkkIk
— Catherine Fowles (@ccfowles) May 22, 2021
I love classic cinema. https://t.co/xkeruJqRfg
— Sarah Carr (@SarahCarrPhD) May 22, 2021
A tweeter named @thehausofsus had this reaction.
i need the whole trilogy https://t.co/37O9XKYIV0
— lew zealand stan account (@thehausofsus) May 22, 2021
Wouldn’t that be glorious? “I know it was you, Gonzo. You broke my heart.”
READ MORE
Kermit the Frog joined in with a viral sea shanty – because everything is better with Muppets
Source Muppet History Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
The PM may have missed COBRA meetings to write a Shakespeare biography to fund his divorce
People have been taking a lighter look at the pandemic – 14 funny favourites