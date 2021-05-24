Videos

The Muppets’ version of the Godfather is 1 minute and 25 seconds very well spent

Poke Staff. Updated May 24th, 2021

We’re going to make you an offer you can’t refuse – at least, you shouldn’t – because we’re offering you the chance to watch or rewatch this brilliant parody of The Godfather, performed by none other than The Muppets.

We can’t thank the Muppet History account enough for that timeline cleanser – and we aren’t the only ones.

A tweeter named @thehausofsus had this reaction.

Wouldn’t that be glorious? “I know it was you, Gonzo. You broke my heart.”

